Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker News: Team-high 28 points vs. Pels

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Booker totaled 28 points (6-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 13-14 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 loss to New Orleans.

It wasn't the most efficient shooting night for Booker on Thursday, but he made up for it at the charity stripe as he and Bradley Beal combined for 52 points. The backcourt duo will need to continue to carry the scoring load for as long as Kevin Durant (ankle) is sidelined. Over his last 10 games, Booker has averaged 26.5 points, 5.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds over 36.8 minutes per game.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now