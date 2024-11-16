Devin Booker News: Tepid performance in loss

Booker posted 12 points (2-10 FG, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 99-83 loss to Oklahoma City.

Booker was ice cold out of the gate, missing his first six shots before finally making his first basket midway through the third quarter. Phoenix was already down by double-digits at that point and was unable to close the gap. With Kevin Durant (calf) and Bradley Beal (calf) sidelined, Booker needs to bounce back quickly to maintain a cohesive unit.