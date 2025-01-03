Devin Carter News: Drops 17 points in G League

Carter tallied 17 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks over 34 minutes Thursday during the G League Stockton Kings' 118-94 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Carter didn't have the most efficient night on the offensive end but still managed to stuff the stat sheet. He secured his first double-double in just his second G League appearance this season and also had a large impact as a defender. Carter could see a few more chances with Stockton to get back into game shape, though it's only a matter of team before he's called up to Sacramento to see what he can do at the NBA level.