Devin Carter News: Makes pro debut in G League

Carter (shoulder) tallied 29 points (11-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 33 minutes Saturday in the G League Stockton Kings' 109-107 win over the Austin Spurs.

The No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Carter hadn't played in a competitive setting since the spring during his final collegiate season at Providence, after he suffered a torn labrum in a pre-draft workout before undergoing surgery on his left shoulder in July. After a lengthy recovery, Carter finally got the green light to make his professional debut in the G League on Saturday, and he was about as impressive as possible. Carter turned the ball over five times Saturday, but he otherwise shined as a high-usage option on offense while also making his mark on the defensive end. The Kings may have Carter make a few more appearances in the G League before clearing him for his NBA debut, and once he's back with the parent club, he could push for a spot in the rotation as a backup guard.