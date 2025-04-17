Devin Carter News: Sees 22 minutes

Carter registered 10 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to the Mavericks.

With Keon Ellis getting into foul trouble, Carter saw extended run off the bench and made the most of his minutes. Overall, Carter had a quiet rookie season, appearing in just 38 games with averages of 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 three-pointers in 11.0 minutes.