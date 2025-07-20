Devin Carter News: Struggles from floor in SL loss

Carter posted 13 points (5-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's 83-78 Summer League championship game loss to the Hornets.

Carter struggled to find his shot Sunday, shooting just 20 percent from three and 31.3 percent overall. Much of his volume came based on the Hornets' defensive scheme, which consisted of Carter being guarded by big men who would give up the outside shot rather than allowing him to get into the lane. Aside from his struggles from the floor, Carter did well distributing, logging a game-high seven assists.