Devin Carter News: Won't play against Dallas
Carter (conditioning) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
The rookie first-round pick has yet to make his NBA regular-season debut due to a torn labrum that he suffered during a pre-draft workout. He dominated in his pro debut in the G League with the Stockton Kings on Saturday, finishing with 29 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 33 minutes in a 109-107 victory over the Austin Spurs. Carter won't play Monday as he works on his conditioning, and his next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the 76ers.
