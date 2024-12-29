Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devin Carter headshot

Devin Carter News: Won't play against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Carter (conditioning) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

The rookie first-round pick has yet to make his NBA regular-season debut due to a torn labrum that he suffered during a pre-draft workout. He dominated in his pro debut in the G League with the Stockton Kings on Saturday, finishing with 29 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 33 minutes in a 109-107 victory over the Austin Spurs. Carter won't play Monday as he works on his conditioning, and his next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the 76ers.

Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now