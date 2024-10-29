Devin Vassell Injury: Rehab continues with G League trip

San Antonio assigned Vassell (foot) to the G League's Austin Spurs earlier Monday and recalled him.

Vassell presumably went through a training camp practice with Austin, as the veteran wing has progressed to light contact work during recent workouts. Head coach Gregg Popovich also said he's expecting Vassell to be ready for game action during the first week of November, which remains in line with his Nov. 1 re-evaluation timeline. Regardless, Vassell needed a second surgery this summer after his right foot didn't heal properly from the first one, so the Spurs will likely remain cautious even when he's cleared to suit up. Across 68 appearances last season, Vassell averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 33.1 minutes.