Devin Vassell News: Held to four points

Vassell accumulated four points (2-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt) over 25 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to Minnesota.

Vassell was held to single-digit points for the second time this season, with both of those coming over the past three outings. He's still been productive in December, however, posting averages of 16.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers. He's doing that in just 26.7 minutes as well, so fantasy managers will be hoping his minutes trend up after the new year.