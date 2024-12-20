Devin Vassell News: Pops for 23 in Thursday's start

Vassell logged 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 overtime win over the Hawks.

Making his first start of the season, Vassell produced another strong performance while playing a season-high 38 minutes. The fifth-year wing has been a little inconsistent since returning from a knee injury in late November, but over his last eight appearances he's scored in double digits six times while averaging 16.8 points, 2.8 boards, 2.6 threes, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from beyond the arc. Julian Champagnie has been playing well in the starting five prior to coming off the bench Thursday, and it's not clear if Vassell's elevation from the second unit was a permanent switch or a matchup-based decision by acting coach Mitch Johnson.