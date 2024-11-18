De'Vion Harmon News: Enjoys stellar all-around showing
Harmon ended with 24 points (10-19 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes Monday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 112-103 victory over the Iowa Wolves.
Harmon led his squad in scoring and assists, but he also committed a team-high seven turnovers, an area he's typically much better in. Overall, the Texas Tech product looked like a completely different player from his last appearance, when he logged three points in 29 minutes Friday against the Wolves.
De'Vion Harmon
Free Agent
