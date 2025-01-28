Dillon Brooks News: Erupts for 36 points

Brooks contributed 36 points (13-23 FG, 10-15 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 114-112 victory over Boston.

Brooks and Amen Thompson were everywhere in this win for Boston, combining for 69 points. Brooks' 36 points set a new season-high mark, and he's now scored 25 or more points in four games this campaign. This performance was an outlier in what's been a pretty quiet month, however. In 13 January appearances, Brooks was held to single-digit points in six of those games.