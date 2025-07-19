Dink Pate News: Double-double in SL finale
Pate closed with 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes in Saturday's 94-85 Summer League loss to the Wizards.
Pate closed out Summer League on a high note, delivering a double-double off the bench Saturday. The wing signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Knicks earlier this summer after spending the 2024-25 season with the Mexico City Capitanes in the G League, where he averaged 10.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 25.8 percent from beyond the arc across 34 games.
