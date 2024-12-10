D.J. Carton Injury: Cut by Toronto

The Raptors waived Carton (foot) on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Carton, who was on a two-way contract with the Raptors, made just four appearances at the NBA level, averaging 8.3 minutes per game. He's been solid with the G League's Raptors 905, averaging 17.3 points, 7.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds. Carton hadn't seen any action for either Toronto or Raptors 905 since Nov. 27 while tending to a left foot injury, and the organization's decision to cut him loose could be in part due to his poor health. Carton shouldn't have much trouble catching on with a G League team once he moves past the foot injury.