Dmytro Skapintsev News: Limited impact in return

Skapintsev (elbow) totaled eight points (3-3 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 14 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 115-114 loss to the Raptors 905.

Skapintsev's absence from an elbow injury was a brief one, though he did shoulder a lighter workload Sunday in his first game back. There likely won't be much room for Skapintsev on the offensive end while JD Davison continues to run the show, which is demonstrated by the fact that he's been held to eight points or fewer in eight of 11 appearances this season.