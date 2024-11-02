Domantas Sabonis News: Another double-double

Sabonis finished with 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists over 33 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 123-115 victory over the Hawks.

The 15-point output was Sabonis' lowest mark of the season, but that shouldn't be overly surprising since DeMar DeRozan and De'Aaron Fox both cleared the 20-point mark. Even if the scoring figures were a bit subpar, Sabonis continues to be one of the most reliable fantasy options every time he steps on the court. He's on a streak of three straight double-doubles, averaging 19.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest in that span.