Domantas Sabonis News: Extends double-double streak Friday

Sabonis closed Friday's 104-88 loss to the Clippers with 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes.

After missing the prior two games due to back tightness, Sabonis appeared to be fully healthy in his return and reeled off his 13th straight game with a double-double or better. The 28-year-old center has seen his distribution numbers fall off a bit with DeMar DeRozan in the lineup, but he's averaging career highs in points (20.4), threes (1.0) and field-goal percentage (63.0%) to begin the season while supplying 12.7 boards and 6.4 assists a contest.