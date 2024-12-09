Domantas Sabonis News: Fills stat sheet Sunday
Sabonis accumulated 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 141-97 win over the Jazz.
Sabonis had an impressive performance on both ends of the court Sunday and seems to be starting another streak of double-doubles after his previous 18-game stretch was snapped on Dec. 3 against the Rockets. Sabonis has 21 double-doubles in 23 appearances this season, averaging 20.8 points, 12.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 0.7 steals per contest.
