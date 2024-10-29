Domantas Sabonis News: Nabs double-double in win

Sabonis provided 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 111-98 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Sabonis led the club with a game-high 13 boards in the matchup. The 28-year-old has already logged a double-double and a triple-double through three regular-season outings, and he has done it all while shooting an extremely efficient 65.7 percent from the field. Moreover, the big man is shooting 55.6 percent from beyond the arc on what would be a career-high 3.0 attempts per game. Sabonis is averaging 23.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 combined steals plus blocks across 37.0 minutes per game.