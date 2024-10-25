Domantas Sabonis News: Puts up 24 points in opener

Sabonis ended Thursday's 117-115 loss to Minnesota with 24 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 38 minutes.

Sabonis had fewer rebounds than Keegan Murray, who led the team with 11 rebounds. Double-doubles are a regular occurrence for Sabonis, but he spent a lot of time outside the paint in the opener, possibly curtailing his ability to reach his typical threshold. The 24/8 line shouldn't be too concerning at this point, as he still has enormous fantasy impact when he's a few rebounds short of a double-double.