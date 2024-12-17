Domantas Sabonis News: Stuffs stat sheet in loss

Sabonis accumulated 28 points (12-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and three steals across 41 minutes during Monday's 130-129 loss to the Nuggets.

Sabonis had to deal with the nightmarish matchup of Nikola Jokic but still posted an impressive stat line across the board. Sabonis has started a new streak of double-doubles that is up to five games now, and he's averaging a robust 23.6 points, 15.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game in that stretch while shooting 63.4 percent from the floor.