Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 1:22pm

Portland announced Tuesday that Clingan (knee) has been cleared for on-court workouts and will ramp up toward a return to play. Coach Chauncey Billups said he expects Clingan to play Friday against the Spurs, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Clingan has been sidelined since Nov. 23 with a left knee sprain, but he's officially considered day-to-day going forward. This means a return against the Spurs on Friday could potentially be on the table. With Robert Williams (concussion) rumored to be on the trade block, Clingan could have an expanded role in the near future.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now