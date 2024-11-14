Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Clingan News: Double-doubles with eight blocks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Clingan chipped in 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and eight blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 106-98 victory over the Timberwolves.

With Deandre Ayton (finger) out again, Portland's 2024 first-round pick turned in a stellar performance. At 7-2 and 282 pounds, Clingan is a challenge for any frontcourt, and he posted the huge number against Rudy Gobert and Julian Randle, arguably the best interior duo in the league.The UConn product dominated inside with eight blocked shots, and was only two swats short of the rare point-rebound-block triple-double.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
