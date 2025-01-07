Donovan Clingan News: Questionable for Wednesday

Clingan (rest) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Wednesday is the front end of Portland's back-to-back set, so the team could opt to hold the rookie first-rounder out of action against New Orleans. The Blazers would figure to lean on Deandre Ayton from the first unit if Clingan gets the night off Wednesday, and Robert Williams would be in line to take on the backup center role in this case. Ayton has averaged 16.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in 31.9 minutes across six outings with Clingan out of action in 2024-25.