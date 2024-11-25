Donovan Mitchell News: Bounces back vs. Toronto

Mitchell accumulated 26 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-108 win over the Raptors.

Mitchell needed a bounce-back performance Sunday after recording a season-low 10 points in the win over the Pelicans on Nov. 20, and he did exactly that. Fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned if the star guard has an off night from time to time, as his role as the Cavaliers' go-to player on offense is not under any sort of threat. Mitchell has been his usual productive self this season, averaging 24.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game since the beginning of November.