Donovan Mitchell News: Drains four threes Saturday

Mitchell provided 22 points (5-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 105-100 victory over the Nets.

Mitchell wasn't widely inaccurate with his shot by any means, but his efficient scoring performance from beyond the arc certainly stood out. The star guard didn't provide much in terms of fantasy value outside of his scoring contributions, but he'll remain an excellent fantasy option even if he has a subpar outing here and there. Mitchell has scored more than 20 points in eight of his 11 outings in 2024-25.