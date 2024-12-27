Donovan Mitchell News: Excellent display Friday

Mitchell provided 33 points (10-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 149-135 victory over the Nuggets.

Mitchell delivered an impressive performance on both ends of the court in this huge win over Denver, but he stood out as a scorer thanks to a team-high 33-point effort where his efficiency stood out. This was Mitchell's second game of at least 30 points in the current month, and while the Cavaliers have been rotating the role of top scorer, as Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley have been leading the team in the scoring column from time to time, there's no doubt that Mitchell is the team's go-to option on offense the majority of the time. Mitchell has scored at least 25 points four times in the current month.