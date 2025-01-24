Donovan Mitchell News: Game-high 37 points not enough

Mitchell had a game-high 37 points (12-23 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 132-129 loss to the 76ers.

Although Mitchell registered his 12th 30-point effort of the season for the Cavaliers, it wasn't enough in Friday's high-scoring affair. It was still a strong bounce-back showing by the superstar guard, who went just 7-for-21 from the field and 1-for-8 from downtown in a tough matchup during Wednesday's loss to Houston. Mitchell has been uncharacteristically inconsistent lately, as he's fallen short of the 20-point threshold in six of his last 10 outings, but he remains an All-Star for the sixth consecutive season in 2024-25.