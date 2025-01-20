Donovan Mitchell News: Leads offensively in blowout win

Mitchell ended Monday's 118-92 victory over the Suns with 33 points (11-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

Mitchell did it all offensively in Monday's outing, leading all players in scoring and shots made from deep while ending second on the team in assists over a well-balanced showing. Mitchell has surpassed the 30-point mark in 11 contests this season, connecting on four or more threes in nine of those outings. Mitchell has been hot as of late, averaging 34.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists over his last two appearances.