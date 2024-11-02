Donovan Mitchell News: Pair of threes in 20-point outing

Mitchell registered 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Friday's 120-109 victory over the Magic.

Mitchell provided a boost to the Cavaliers offense despite somewhat of limited time on the floor in just over 20 minutes, ending second on the team in scoring while connecting on a pair of shots from deep. Mitchell has led Cleveland once again in the young 2024-25 season, surpassing the 20-point mark in five of his six outings including in four straight contests.