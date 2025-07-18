Donovan Williams News: Scores 16 in SL win

Williams chipped in 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 106-84 Summer League win over the Lakers.

Williams was one of five Nuggets to score in double figures Friday, ranking third on the team with 16 points. The guard last appeared in the NBA during the 2022-23 season, logging two regular-season games with the Hawks and averaging 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in just 2.0 minutes per contest.