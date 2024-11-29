Donovan Williams News: Season-high 20 points in loss

Williams generated 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 114-112 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Williams' 20 points Friday against Capital City represented a new season-high figure, but he didn't offer much production elsewhere in the box score. This has been a common theme for the 23-year-old wing, who registered just his third steal in seven games this season and hasn't recorded a single block yet in 2024-25. Williams is averaging 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers in 33.4 minutes per game, however, and Friday marked the first time this year that he didn't turn the ball over in a game.