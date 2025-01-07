Donte DiVincenzo News: Scores 15 in start

DiVincenzo notched 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over the Clippers.

DiVincenzo replaced Mike Conley in the starting lineup Monday, helping the Timberwolves snap a three-game losing streak. This is a move that is likely to stick for Minnesota, at least in the short term. DiVincenzo is trending up quickly, and he's been the second most valuable player in Minnesota behind Anthony Edwards over the past 10 games in nine-category formats.