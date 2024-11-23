Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Finney-Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Finney-Smith has played through a left ankle sprain over the last four games, and over that span he has averaged 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 28.3 minutes per contest. Sunday is the first leg of a back-to-back for the Nets, so Finney-Smith could be held out for one of those two games. If Finney-Smith were to be sidelined, Ziaire Williams or Noah Clowney would be the top candidates to be inserted into the Nets' starting lineup.