Doug McDermott News: Plans to re-sign with Sacramento

McDermott intends to sign a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Kings, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

McDermott is set to return to Sacramento for his second season, and he'll help offer the team a veteran presence off the bench. That said, he's unlikely to see meaningful playing time in the Kings' frontcourt as long as DeMar DeRozan and Keegan Murray are healthy in 2025-26. Last year, McDermott logged a mere 8.1 minutes per game across 42 regular-season outings but did shoot a career-high 43.6 percent from three-point range during his limited action.