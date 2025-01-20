Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Out at least four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 20, 2025 at 1:46pm

Green was diagnosed Monday with a mild left calf strain and will be re-evaluated in one week, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green will miss at least the Warriors' next four games while recovering from the injury, which forced him out in the first quarter of Sunday's 122-114 win over the Wizards. After Green exited early Sunday, Gui Santos opened the second half with Golden State's starting unit, and Santos, Kevon Looney and other reserves could benefit from expanded roles while Green is sidelined.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now