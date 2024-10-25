Draymond Green Injury: Puts up shots before Friday's game

Green (knee) is still questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz, though he was able to participate in the Warriors' optional morning shootaround, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Green was able to put up shots Friday morning which bodes well for his status ahead of tipoff at 9:30 p.m. ET. The 34-year-old was impressive in Golden State's blowout win over Portland on Wednesday, during which he totaled eight points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes. If Green is limited, or unable to play, Kyle Anderson will likely see an uptick in minutes.