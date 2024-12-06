Draymond Green News: Available vs. Minnesota

Green (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, head coach Steve Kerr told Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Green has been bothered by a calf problem in recent days and missed the last two games as a result of the injury. However, the veteran forward will suit up for this matchup and should handle something close to his regular workload, although he might have some kind of modest minutes restriction. Green will have a tough defensive assignment dealing with Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. He's averaging 8.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game over his last five outings.