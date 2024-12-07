Draymond Green News: Shifting to bench role

Green is expected to come off the bench for the near future, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green was utilized as a reserve during Friday's loss to the Timberwolves, and it wasn't quite clear whether this was being done to ease him back into play following a calf injury. However, the team has since decided to deploy the Michigan State product off the bench going forward, opening the door for Jonathan Kuminga to prove he belongs in Golden State's plan for the future. "A lot of people in this organization, including myself, think he's next," said Green. "So, if he's next, at some point, we gotta see it. For him to do that, he needs the opportunity. If the opportunity falls on you - being me - then, that's what it is. You gotta figure it out. He's earned the right to get that opportunity." Green managed to log 26 minutes off the bench Friday, so he should still play a significant role in the Warriors' rotation.