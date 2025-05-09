Draymond Green News: Struggles with shot in Game 2

Green supplied nine points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 117-93 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Green did a good job as a defensive anchor and playmaker in the absence of Stephen Curry (hamstring), but he had a rough showing as a scoring weapon, finishing with nine points on 10 shots. The veteran forward isn't expected to carry the scoring load for the Warriors, and as long as he continues to deliver solid numbers in peripheral categories, he'll remain valuable in most fantasy formats.