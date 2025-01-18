Draymond Green News: Suffers apparent injury

Green checked out of Saturday's game against Washington with nine minutes remaining in the first quarter and headed to the locker room to be evaluate for an apparent injury, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green had missed the Warriors' last three games due to a disc issue and an illness before getting cleared to play Saturday. However, his night looks as though it could come to an early end due to an unrelated injury. Expect the Warriors to provide an update on Green's condition at halftime, if he doesn't check back into the game before then.