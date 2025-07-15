Drew Timme News: Double-doubles in SL loss
Timme supplied 24 points (8-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 97-93 Summer League loss to the Knicks.
Timme struggled in the first half, scoring five points while shooting 2-for-7 from the field. However, the Gonzaga product erupted for 19 points in the second half, finishing with a team-high 24 points and a game-best mark in rebounds. The big man has impressed through three Summer League appearances, averaging 25.3 points and 8.0 rebounds across 30.7 minutes per game.
