Drew Timme News: Erupts for 30 points in loss

Timme racked up 30 points (13-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's Summer League 102-96 loss against the Wizards.

Timme led all scorers during Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League against Washington. The Gonzaga product was incredibly efficient from the field, shooting 54.1 percent from the floor. He's now combined for 52 points over the past two games, shooting a remarkable 62.6 percent from the field.