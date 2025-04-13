Drew Timme News: Out of starting lineup
Timme is not in the Nets' starting lineup against the Knicks on Sunday, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
Timme will come off the bench in Sunday's regular-season finale due to the return of Nic Claxton (rest). Timme has registered a double-double in two straight games and has averaged 13.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 31.0 minutes per game over his last four outings.
