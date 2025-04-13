Fantasy Basketball
Drew Timme headshot

Drew Timme News: Out of starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 10:35am

Timme is not in the Nets' starting lineup against the Knicks on Sunday, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Timme will come off the bench in Sunday's regular-season finale due to the return of Nic Claxton (rest). Timme has registered a double-double in two straight games and has averaged 13.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 31.0 minutes per game over his last four outings.

Drew Timme
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
