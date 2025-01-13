Drew Timme News: Records double-double

Timme (ankle) recorded 20 points (9-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 38 minutes in Sunday's 124-108 loss to the Mad Ants.

Timme was bothered by an ankle injury prior to this game, and while he didn't have the best shooting line in terms of efficiency, the double-double shows the ankle injury wasn't much of a concern once the game started. Timme, who was one of three players who scored at least 20 points for Long Island in this one, is averaging 22.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in five contests in the 2024-25 regular season.