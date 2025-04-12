Drew Timme News: Second straight double-double

Timme finished Friday's 117-91 loss to Minnesota with 11 points (5-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes.

Making his second career NBA start, Timme delivered his second straight double-double and his third in eight games for the Nets. The 24-year-old rookie will likely see a big workload again in Brooklyn's final game of the season Sunday against the Knicks after averaging 12.3 points, 7.1 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.0 threes in 27.9 minutes a contest so far for the team.