Drew Timme News: Secures double-double in win
Timme tallied 18 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and three steals across 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League Long Island Nets' 110-92 win over the Windy City Bulls.
Timme posted an incredibly efficient shooting line and nabbed his third double-double in four appearances with the help of a strong night on the glass. The Gonzaga product has played at a high level during the G League Regular Season, averaging 20.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in eight games.
Drew Timme
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now