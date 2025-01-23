Drew Timme News: Secures double-double in win

Timme tallied 18 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and three steals across 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League Long Island Nets' 110-92 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Timme posted an incredibly efficient shooting line and nabbed his third double-double in four appearances with the help of a strong night on the glass. The Gonzaga product has played at a high level during the G League Regular Season, averaging 20.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in eight games.