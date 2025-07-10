Drew Timme News: Shines in Summer League

Timme tallied 22 points (10-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 90-81 Summer League loss to the Thunder.

Timme was one of the better players on the floor for the Nets, doing most of his scoring damage in the post while falling one rebound shy of a double-double. The 24-year-old also performed admirably on the defensive end and was one of two players on his team to record at least one block and one steal.