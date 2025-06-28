Drew Timme News: Team option exercised Saturday

The Nets exercised their $2 million team option in Timme's contract Saturday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Timme joined the Nets toward the end of the 2024-25 campaign after spending the majority of the season in the G League. The Gonzaga product appeared in nine regular-season games (two starts) last season, averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 28.2 minutes per contest.