Duncan Robinson News: Exercises early termination option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 29, 2025 at 11:18am

Robinson exercised his $19.89 million early termination option Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Robinson will enter free agency after spending the past seven seasons in Miami. According to Charania, the sharpshooter is expected to continue negotiating a new deal with the Heat, though there remains a possibility he could land elsewhere if an agreement isn't reached. The 31-year-old forward averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 three-pointers, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 39.3 percent from three-point range in 74 regular-season appearances (37 starts) during the 2024-25 campaign.

Duncan Robinson
 Free Agent
